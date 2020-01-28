Hess announces $3B capital and exploratory budget

Hess (NYSE:HES) unveils a $3B capital and exploratory budget for 2020, with more than 80% allocated to high return investments in Guyana and the Bakken shale.

Hess forecasts full-year net production of 330K-335K boe/day, excluding Libya, with Bakken net production averaging 180K boe/day.

In the Bakken, the company says it plans to maintain a six rig program through the year, which is expected to result in a 200K boe/day increase to net production by the end of 2020.

Offshore Guyana, the company will focus on the Liza Phase 2 development and on front end engineering design work to develop the Payara Field.