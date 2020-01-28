Seeking Alpha
New interim CEO at TerrAscend

About: TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF)

TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSFannounces changes to its leadership team. Jason Ackerman, Executive Chairman of the Company, has been named interim CEO, replacing Michael Nashat, who will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors and act as a strategic advisor. The changes are effective immediately.

Mr. Ackerman is a well-versed in omnichannel retail strategy as well as business operations, logistics and digital transformation. He is a Senior Advisor for the Boston Consulting Group and on the advisory board of The Naked Market and Hart Dairy.