Popular Q4 reflects rate cuts, loan growth

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Q4 EPS of $1.72 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.56 and increases from $1.70 in Q3 and $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

While Q4 results reflect three interest rate cuts by the Fed during they year, "the fundamentals of our business remained solid with fee income demonstrating continued strength and achieving loan growth in both Puerto Rico and the U.S.," said President and CEO Ignacio Alvarez.

Q4 net interest income of $467.4M slipped 2.0% Q/Q and 1.9% Y/Y.

Q4 net interest margin of 3.83% fell from 4.00% in Q3 and 4.25% in Q3 2018.

Q4 provision for loans losses increased to $47.2M from $36.5M in Q3 and $42.6M in Q4 2018.

Q4 allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio fell to 1.74% vs. 1.90% in Q3 and 2.15% in the year-ago quarter.

Total loans held-in-portfolio of $27.4B at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $27.0B at Sept. 30, 2019; total deposits of $43.8B at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from $44.2B at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 average return on tangible common equity of 12.79% vs. 13.00% in Q3 and 8.70% in Q4 2018.

Estimates that adopting Current Expected Credit Loss model will increase its allowance for loan and lease losses ranging by $320M-$350M, or 67%-73%.

Expects to continue to be well capitalized under the Basel III regulatory framework after the adoption of CECL.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Popular EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Jan. 28)