Macau being cut off from Mainland China

The Hong Kong Maritime Department is suspending ferry services between Hong Kong and Macau, according to local reports.

Authorities on Mainland China have also reportedly stopped issuing travel permits to Macau.

At last check, Macau has seven confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

What to watch: Analysts are forecasting a huge drop in Macau gross gaming revenue for the January-February period, but are also quick to note how quickly the sector has bounced back from other outbreaks in the past. A bigger issue for long-term investors could be the overall strength of the Chinese economy.