Lilly to donate insulin pens to low-income Americans

Starting this month, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) will donate at least 200K KwikPens to three relief organizations - Americares, Direct Relief and Dispensary of Hope - to stock ~200 free health clinics in the U.S. for lower-income diabetics who qualify for free clinic services.

Separately, the company is providing $2M to fund programs aimed at informing diabetics about available resources that can help them acquire medical care, insurance coverage, medicines and more. The relief agencies will distribute the funds to free clinics in the form of grants.