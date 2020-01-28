Avis plays defense

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) announces that its board unanimously approved the adoption of a one-year shareholder rights plan to prevent activist SRS from gaining control without paying a premium.

The company says the right plan is designed to protect the best interests of Avis Budget Group and all of its shareholders.

SRS has disclosed a 33.8% economic interest in Avis Budget Group, including ownership over 21.9% of the outstanding shares and economic exposure to an additional 11.9% of the outstanding shares through derivative instruments.

Current standstill provisions under Avis Budget's 2018 cooperation agreement with SRS expire today.

