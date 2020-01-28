BTIG expects Texas Roadhouse to outperform

BTIG doubles down on its bullish view of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) ahead of the restaurant chain's earnings report next month.

"We expect the combination of positive guest counts, higher menu prices and a moderation in labor hours to drive EPS outperformance and positive revisions throughout the year. Additionally, we expect modest commodity inflation in 2020, alleviating investor fears of a spike in beef prices associated with African Swine Fever," updates analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh and team see Texas Roadhouse generating comparable sales growth of +5.0% in Q1 and +4.0% in Q2. EPS for the full year of $2.63 is anticipated vs. $2.60 prior view and $2.56 consensus.

BTIG's price target of $73 on Buy-rated Texas Roadhouse is 25.0X the price-earnings multiple derived from the firm's 2021 EPS estimate of $2.92. The average sell-side PT on TXRH is $59.18.