Outlook Therapeutics streamlines capital structure; shares down 6% premarket

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) has entered into agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and MTTR, LLC, to better align the interests of all stockholders and support the development of ONS-5010.

The Company and MTTR executed a termination agreement and mutual release to terminate existing strategic partnership agreement, thereby eliminating any rights that MTTR had to potential future royalty payments based on net proceeds from licensing arrangements and future net sales of ONS-5010.

In exchange, the Company will issue ~7.2M common shares to the four principals at MTTR.

With the termination of the existing MTTR partnership agreement, the Company will own 100% of any potential licensing proceeds or net sales generated from ONS-5010.

The Company also entered into an agreement with BioLexis to amend the terms of its outstanding Series A-1 convertible preferred stock in exchange for BioLexis’ agreement to convert all of its 68,112 Series A-1 Preferred outstanding promptly after such terms are amended.

The proposed amendment will, if approved, increase the conversion rate to ~$431.03 per share and would result in 29,358,621 shares issuable upon conversion of the 68,112 shares of Series A-1 Preferred outstanding.

The amendment and subsequent conversion will eliminate outstanding securities with preferential redemption features, dividend payments and other rights not available to common stockholders.

The Company and BioLexis agreed to reduce the exercise price to $0.232 per share on warrants to acquire 4,657,852 common shares held by BioLexis in exchange for BioLexis’ agreement to promptly exercise such warrants for cash.

The warrant exercise will result in cash proceeds of $1,080,682. This warrant amendment and cash exercise will significantly reduce its outstanding warrants.