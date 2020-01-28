Incyte's ruxolitinib cream successful in dermatitis study; shares up 6% premarket

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TRuE-AD2, evaluating ruxolitinib cream in patients at least 12 years old with atopic dermatitis (AD).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of participants achieving clear or almost clear skin with at least a two-point improvement in a scale called IGA-TS at week 8 compared to vehicle (placebo).

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Topline results from a sister Phase 3, TRuE-AD1, should be available this quarter.

The company markets the oral formulation under the brand name Jakafi.