Telsey expects strong year for Adidas

Telsey Advisory Group lifts Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform.

The firm believes Adidas is among the few companies with leading, differentiated, and high-quality business models that can command a premium valuation. Revenue growth is expected to accelerate as this year for Adidas as it builds on the turnaround in Western Europe and laps apparel supply chain constraints in North America that weighed on growth in 2019.

Telsey assigns a price target of €345 vs. €285 prior. Adidas is trading at around €298.75 in Frankfurt today.