Nucor posts easy Q4 earnings topper, says inventory destocking ended

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +3% pre-market after easily beating Q4 earnings estimates, driven by stronger than expected steel mill segment performance in December.

Nucor says inventory destocking that occurred throughout most of 2019 concluded in Q4, when customers resumed more normal buying patterns, and general business conditions improved in the quarter due to several factors including the new labor agreement between the United Automobile Workers and GM as well as definitive progress on the trade front.

Nucor says Q4 consolidated net sales fell 6% Q/Q and 18% Y/Y to $5.13B; average sales price per ton fell 5% Q/Q and 16% Y/Y.

Total steel mill shipments in Q4 remained flat compared to Q3 and decreased 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Nucor expects Q1 earnings to increase from Q4 2019, with earnings in the steel mills segment rising due to price increases and expected higher volumes; the company expects a more stable pricing environment in 2020 after the severe inventory destocking that occurred in 2019.