Walmart in the mix to land Pier 1 sales

Target (NYSE:TGT) and HomeGoods (NYSE:TJX) are poised to benefit from the large reduction in Pier 1 stores in the U.S., according to data-tracking firm Placer.ai. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) are also mentioned as being positioned to see elements of their business enjoy a bump.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) could also snap up some Pier 1 traffic and sales if it positions itself correctly.

"With massive stores, huge distribution and the ability to quickly fill in stock, there may be a huge opportunity for the retail giant. This would obviously require a fairly significant shift in how the brand is perceived by this new audience, alongside merchandising challenges. However, with a retailer that has proven both innovative and fast-moving, it remains one of the more interesting players to watch," writes Placer.ai's Jocelyn Bauer.

Last week, Telsey pointed to Wayfair, HomeGoods, Target and At Home Group as the likely retailers to land Pier 1 sales.