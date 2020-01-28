Popular +6.1% as lower tax rate, higher fee income fuels Q4 beat

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) jumps 6.1% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS beat the consensus estimate, helped by lower-than expected effective tax rate of 8% and higher fee income, according to BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

He sees that beat, also helped by "benign credit" during the quarter, supporting the bank's stock price today.

Provision for loan loss of $47.2M during the quarter is better than the $49.6M consensus, Palmer points out.

Better-than-expected fee-based income partly fueled the beat, with noninterest income of $152.4M exceeding consensus of $145.4M and BTIG's estimate of $146.6M.

