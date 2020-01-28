Surface Oncology to advance two candidates into the clinic; shares up 9% premarket

The FDA has signed off on IND applications from Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) for Phase 1 studies of candidates SRF617 and SRF388.

SRF617 is a fully human anti-CD30 antibody for the potential treatment of solid tumors, both as monotherapy and in combination with other therapies.

SRF388 is a fully human anti-IL-27 antibody for the potential treatment of certain cancers, including liver and kidney, where the cytokine plays a key immunosupressive role in the tumor microenvironment.

Citing its focus on these two programs, the company has initiated a restructuring plan that will trim its workforce by 35% and extend its cash runway into 2022.