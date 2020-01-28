Square Cash app has room to raise fees, analyst says

Square (NYSE:SQ) Cash app users would be willing to pay more than the current 1.5% fee to instantly transfer funds to a bank account, writes Macquarie analyst Dan Dolev.

Square rises 1.1% in premarket trading.

The average price users were willing to pay was 2.3%, according to a recent customer survey by Dolev.

He estimates that raising the instant-deposit fee by 50 basis points "could result in $250M-$300M, or ~10% additional sales growth in 2021 versus consensus estimates."

He rates Square at Outperform with a $105 price target.

His rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (13 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 3 Very Bearish).