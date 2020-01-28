Ballard Power says fuel cell electric vehicles on roads for 30M km

Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) +6.1% pre-market after saying its proton exchange membrane fuel cell technology and products have powered fuel cell electric vehicles for an industry-leading cumulative total of more than 30M km (18.5M) on roads around the globe.

The company says its PEM fuel cell technology and products integrated into FCEVs includes at least 570 fuel cell electric buses and 2,000 commercial trucks currently deployed in Asia, Europe and North America, with some FCEBs operating for more than eight years in the field with no major fuel cell maintenance requirements.