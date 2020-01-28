Inter Parfums points to 'robust' 2020 launches

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) edges higher after posting new guidance.

The company sees Q4 revenue of $177.8M vs. $176.5M consensus. For FY20, Inter Parfums estimates revenue of ~$742M vs. $744M consensus and EPS of ~$2.00 vs. $2.03 consensus.

CEO update: "2020 has a more robust launch schedule on both sides of the Atlantic (NYSE:AT). For U.S. operations, the most important launch will be a new blockbuster scent for women under the GUESS banner unveiling this spring. A new fragrance duo, Canyon Escape, for Hollister is scheduled for a spring launch."