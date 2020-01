SDRL, FCEL among premarket gainers

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) +80% as its subsidiary Star brite announces registered EPA product kills the Coronavirus.

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) +70% on sales of Cordyceps Mycelia products surged over 100% in January.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) +61% on being acquired by BorgWarner.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) +50% as sotatercept successful in PAH study.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) +37% on partnership with The Health Plan.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ARMP) +29% on deal with Innoviva.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) +24% on latest entry in coronavirus rally.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) +16% on closing of $8M at-the-market common stock offering.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) +13% on positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +12% on update to Parkinson’s disease Program SLS-007.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +9% .

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +8% .

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +7% as proton exchange membrane fuel cell technology and products have now successfully powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles.

SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) +7% .

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) +7% as Roth starts at Buy.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) +6% .

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +5% .