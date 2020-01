Shares of Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) see a big bounce after Morgan Stanley lifts its price target to $42 from $27.

Analyst Lillian Lou estimates the value of the Luckin Tea franchise stores is $15 per share.

While the new PT from Morgan Stanley only implies 13% upside from yesterday's closing price, the dose of confidence from MS could go a long way amid all the coronavirus concerns around the coffee chain.