Metro reports strong same-store sales for Q1

Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF) reports Q1 revenue growth of 1.3% Y/Y to $4.03B and up 1.6% when excluding the impact of IFRS 16.

Food same-store sales were up 1.4% and would have been up 2.0% taking into account the shift in Christmas sales.

Food basket inflation was ~2.0%.

Pharmacy same-store sales were up 3.6% with a 4.1% increase in prescription drugs and a 2.7% increase in front-store sales.

Gross margin increased 20 bps to 19.6%; operating expenses margin declined 70 bps to 10.6%.

The Corporation acquired the minority interest in Groupe Première Moisson during the quarter for a cash consideration of $51.6M.

Between November 25, 2019 and January 17, 2020, the Company has repurchased 0.85M common shares at an average price of $55.00, for a total consideration of $46.7M.

On January 27, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225/share, an increase of 12.5% Y/Y.

Previously: Metro reports Q1 results (Jan. 28 2020)