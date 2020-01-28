Citi in long-term credit card pact with Meijer

Citi (C +0.7% ) Retail Services gets a long-term agreement to provide private label and co-brand credit card services for Midwestern retailer Meijer.

The privately owned retailer has more than 245 supercenters in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Under the terms of the agreement, Citi will become the exclusive issuer of the Meijer private label and co-brand credit card program beginning Feb. 24, 2020.

Meijer customers can apply for a Citi Retail Services-backed Meijer credit card beginning March 1, 2020.

New cardholders will get $10 off their first purchase at Meijer, save 10 cents per gallon at Meijer gas stations every day, earn a $10 reward for every $750 spent, and receive exclusive savings offerings.