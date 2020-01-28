Just Eat to deliver for McDonald's in U.K. and Ireland

Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) will become the second delivery partner of McDonald's (MCD +0.5% ) in the U.K. and Ireland under a new partnership agreement.

"The partnership will be implemented during 2020. McDelivery has proved extremely popular with customers in the UK and Ireland since its launch in 2017 and 2018 respectively," notes Just Eat.

The deal is seen by analysts as a positive for both Just Eat and McDonald's.

Just Eat is merging with rival service Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) this year.