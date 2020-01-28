Seelos up 7% on advancement of second gene therapy for Parkinson's

Nano cap Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL +7% ) is up out of the gate this morning in reaction to its update on SLS-007, its second gene therapy candidate for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease.

An in vivo study delivering SLS-007, a family of peptidic inhibitors designed to block the aggregation of α-synuclein in the brain, via an adeno-associated virus (AAV) is set to begin. Data to determine delivery and target engagement should be available in H2.

The company's other PD candidate, SLS-004, is an all-in-one lentiviral gene therapy that targets the gene that encodes for the production of α-synuclein.