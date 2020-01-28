Concert Pharma +6% on pricing equity offering

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE +6.6% ) has priced its public offering of 4,752,420 common shares at $9.92 per share and is offering in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.8M common shares at $9.919 per pre-funded warrant, for expected gross proceeds of ~$65M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 982,863 common shares.

Net proceeds will be used to advance the clinical programs and support pipeline development, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is January 30.