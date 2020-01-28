Graco stock rises on earnings, outlook beat

Graco rises (GGG +6.8% ) as its Q4 results and outlook topped estimates; reports net income of $84.8M, up 15.1% Y/Y; revenue rose marginally by 1.5% to $412.3M.

Decreases in Asia Pacific sales offset growth in the Americas and EMEA. Strong sales growth and favorable operating leverage drove up Q4 profitability in the Contractor segment.

Gross margin decreased 58 bps to 50.8% due to lower factory volume, unfavorable product and channel mix, and changes in currency translation rates.

Strong realized pricing softened the decline in gross margin rates.

The company expects challenging end market conditions for at least 1H 2020 in Industrial and Process segments; outlook for the Contractor segment remains positive as favorable conditions continue.

For 2020, forecasts low single-digit revenue growth on an organic, constant currency basis; analysts expect $1.65B or flat, revenue for 2020.

Previously: Graco EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Jan. 27)