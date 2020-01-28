Stocks stage modest rebound at the open

Stocks are attempting to rebound from the biggest selloff since October, despite negative reactions to high-profile earnings reports and the continuing spread of the coronavirus; Dow +0.3 %, S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

Dow components 3M ( -3.5% ) and Pfizer ( -3.6% ) are sharply lower following their earnings results, but the broader market has paid little heed so far.

"Stocks are attempting to stabilize and rebound, although the effort is quite tentative and lacks conviction," says Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge.

European bourses trade higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.6% and Germany's DAX +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.6% , while exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong remain closed.

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher, led by information technology ( +0.7% ), with the industrials sector ( -0.1% ) the lone holdout.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed; with the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.42% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.62%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.11.

WTI March crude oil -0.3% to $52.97/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing