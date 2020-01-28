Oppenheimer sees breakout for Williams-Sonoma

Oppenheimer turns positive on Williams-Sonoma (WSM +0.6% ) after seeing some signs of improvement.

Analyst Brian Nagel: "The worst now appears behind WSM. Operating margins seem to have at least stabilized, and a further strengthening in the domestic housing market implies an even better demand backdrop for the company. In our view, a still-depressed valuation reflects recent challenges for WSM and under-appreciates the near- and longer-term EPS power of the chain."

The firm's price target of $90 is based off a mid-to-upper teens multiple applied to the FY21 EPS estimate of $5.24. The average sell-side PT on WSM is $71.90 and the 52-week high is $77.00.