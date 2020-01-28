Wells Fargo bullish on software growth drivers

More details are out on Wells Fargo's slate of software starts, which were largely bullish.

Anaplan (PLAN +0.9% ) ($73 PT) was praised for its "diverse customer base," and the firm sees sales and marketing investments driving meaningful upside and sustained 30%+ revenue growth for years.

Atlassian (TEAM +2% ) ($180 PT) "stands out as truly exceptional even among a hand-picked group of fast-growth, high-multiple stories in software."

Ceridian (CDAY +1.3% ) ($86 PT) has "multiple growth drivers ahead," which can increase market share.

RingCentral (RNG +1% ) ($240 PT) also has a number of growth drivers ahead that can "help extend this pattern of outperformance far into the future."

Wells Fargo says the competition concerns surrounding Slack (WORK +2.4% ) ($30 PT) are now overdone and sees the current setup as "favorably skewed."

Twilio (TWLO +1.1% ) ($155 PT) shares "hold some of the greatest upside potential in our coverage universe."

The listed companies were all started with an Overweight rating.