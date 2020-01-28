Wells Fargo bullish on software growth drivers

More details are out on Wells Fargo's slate of software starts, which were largely bullish.
Anaplan (PLAN +0.9%) ($73 PT) was praised for its "diverse customer base," and the firm sees sales and marketing investments driving meaningful upside and sustained 30%+ revenue growth for years.
Atlassian (TEAM +2%) ($180 PT) "stands out as truly exceptional even among a hand-picked group of fast-growth, high-multiple stories in software."
Ceridian (CDAY +1.3%) ($86 PT) has "multiple growth drivers ahead," which can increase market share.
RingCentral (RNG +1%) ($240 PT) also has a number of growth drivers ahead that can "help extend this pattern of outperformance far into the future."
Wells Fargo says the competition concerns surrounding Slack (WORK +2.4%) ($30 PT) are now overdone and sees the current setup as "favorably skewed."
Twilio (TWLO +1.1%) ($155 PT) shares "hold some of the greatest upside potential in our coverage universe."
The listed companies were all started with an Overweight rating.