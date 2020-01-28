Raytheon to modernize missile warning architecture of Air Force

Under a 5-year, $197M contract, Raytheon (RTN -0.6% ) will help the U.S. Air Force modernize its missile warning architecture via a new system that will collect and fuse data from an array of sensors to provide a comprehensive picture of launch activity.

"The U.S. government's global satellite network produces a constant flood of data - petabytes and petabytes of it every day," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon IIS. "The Air Force wants to open that network up so they can use as much of that data as possible. That's a huge transformation not just for the service, but for the whole government."