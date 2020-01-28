Performance Shipping -2.4% post Q4 results

Performance Shipping (DCIX -2.4% ) reports Q4 revenues increase of 74.4% Y/Y to $10.6M.

Voyage and time charter revenues increased mainly due to the revenues contributed by the tanker vessels “Blue Moon” and “Briolette”, acquired in August and November 2019, respectively.

Operating loss increased to $11.9M compared to loss of $0.42M Y/Y.

Fleet Data: Average number of vessels was 4 (flat Y/Y); Number of vessels was 4 (flat Y/Y); Ownership days were 367 (-0.3% Y/Y); Available days were 367 (-0.3% Y/Y) & Operating days were 330 (-10.3% Y/Y).

Fleet utilization declined 1,010 bps to 89.9%.

Average Daily Results: Time charter equivalent rate was $23,153 (+45.5% Y/Y) and Daily vessel operating expenses were $7,098 (-7.1% Y/Y).

As of 31st Dec. 2019, cash and equivalents were $26.4M.

