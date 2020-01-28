MarketAxess starts 'Trading for Trees' to encourage green bonds trading

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) launches "Trading for Trees" incentive program and rolls out new capabilities designed to streamline clients' trading and sustainable investing in Green Bonds.

MKTX partners with One Tree Planted charity on the program.

Through the initiative, five trees will be planted for every $1M of Green Bond trading volume executed on the MarketAxess platform.

Under the program, institutional investor and dealer clients will get credit for planting trees in the Amazon, Australia, and other critical regions while fulfilling their ESG investment strategies.

Based on global historical trading activity, MarketAxess expects the program to plant over 100,000 trees in 2020. The program launched on Jan. 1, 2020.