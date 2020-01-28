Gazprom to go it alone on building Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it will complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea without the help of foreign companies, marking a victory for the U.S., which imposed sanctions on Russia in an attempt to stop the project.

"The Nord Stream 2 project, which is already 94% complete, will be finished by the Russian side," Gazprom deputy head Elena Burmistrova reportedly told the European Gas Conference Vienna.

It is not clear how Gazprom would finish the project without international assistance; Financial Times reports various options are being considered, including vessels owned by Gazprom and other Russian pipe laying contractors, but none are as modern or advanced as those used by main contractor Allseas, which suspended operations in the face of U.S. sanctions.