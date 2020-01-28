Navient +2.7% after $300.5M buyback pact with Canyon

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) climbs 2.7% after the student debt collector agrees to repurchase 20.3M shares of common stock owned by certain Canyon Partners affiliates for about $300.5M.

Navient will pay $14.77 apiece, the same as the stock's closing price on Jan. 27, 2020.

Upon completion of the sale, Canyon will no longer hold Navient stock.

Combined with shares already repurchased in the open market, the agreement with Canyon will leave Navient with ~$674M remaining under its $1B share repurchase authority.

Navient continues to expect its total 2020 share repurchase to be broadly in line with 2019 repurchases and the remaining repurchases are likely to be conducted throughout the year.