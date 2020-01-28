UK's Ofgem to probe National Grid, Scottish Power subsea cable delay

U.K.'s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets says it has opened an investigation into National Grid (NGG +0.2% ) and Iberdrola's (OTCPK:IBDRY) Scottish Power Transmission over a delay in delivering a subsea cable linking Scotland, Wales and England.

Ofgem says it will investigate whether the companies breached a license because of the late delivery of the Western high-voltage direct current subsea cable, a £1.3B ($1.7B) project undertaken by a joint venture of National Grid and Scottish Power.

The probe also will examine potential breaches related to the operation of the cable, but Ofgem says this does not imply that it has made any findings about non-compliance.