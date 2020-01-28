Alphabet gets new Street-high target

Aegis raises its Alphabet (GOOG +0.1% )(GOOGL) target by $375 to $1,800, or about 25% upside from current levels.

Analyst Victor Anthony thinks "Google Cloud will continue to scale this year as the unit reaps the benefits from investments in engineering and sales headcount."

The analyst values YouTube at $200B, noting the continuing usage growth, and Waymo at $60B, despite its slower than expected ramp.

Anthony says the company is seeing 20%+ Y/Y growth in ad spend on Google this year.

Alphabet has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.