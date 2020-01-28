3M falls 4% with conference call underway

3M (NYSE:MMM) expects to return to sales and earnings growth in 2020, the company said on an earnings call, though the forecast is not helping the stock.

Shares are down 4.2% in early trade after the company announced it would cut 1,500 employees as part of a broad restructuring action.

CEO Mike Roman also revealed that 3M's auto, electronics and Chinese markets remain challenging, while the U.S. Attorney General issued a grand jury subpoena in December 2019 related to discharges from its Alabama facility.