Sell-siders weigh in on PerkinElmer after Q4 report

PerkinElmer (PKI -2.7% ) is down on below-average volume after reporting Q4 and full-year results after the close yesterday. Earnings and revenue topped expectations, but soft 2020 guidance has dampened investor enthusiasm.

Jefferies' Brandon Couillard (Hold/$105): Q1 and 2020 outlook appears achievable. Too early to tell if the coronavirus outbreak will trim the top line (China accounts for ~20% of revenues).

Stifel's Daniel Arias (Buy/$102): 2020 guidance appears conservative.

JPMorgan's Tycho Peterson (Neutral/$95): 2020 guidance conservative. Coronavirus outbreak could be a risk to sales.

UBS's Daniel Brennan (Neutral/$100): 2020 guidance realistic instead of conservative.