What to watch in Tesla's Q4 report

Tesla (TSLA +1.5% ) is due to report earnings tomorrow after the closing bell in a highly-anticipated release.

The headlines numbers from the EV automaker are expected to be revenue of $7.05B, EPS of $1.75 and deliveries of 112K.

Morgan Stanley breaks into the meatier part of the earnings, forecasting Tesla will report an auto gross margin rate of 19.7% (ex-credits) vs. 20.8% in Q3 and 20.9% consensus. MS also sees Tesla guiding for 2020 deliveries of 498K units, including 75K units from China. "We have spoken with some investors who expect the company to target as high as 600k units for FY2020 based on a faster China ramp and greater capacity extraction from Fremont. While we cannot rule out the possibility of such a target, we believe such levels would be of an aspirational nature," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Beyond the numbers, Tesla's updates on the Berlin gigafactory, Shanghai production, the Model Y, the Cybertruck, a battery/powertrain event and capex needs could drive shares up or down. Of course, a capital raise would also give shares a bit of a jolt.