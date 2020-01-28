Western Union, La Banque Postale expand digital payment partnership

La Banque Postale, the banking subsidiary of France's postal services operator, integrates Western Union's (WU +0.9% ) global cross-border, cross-currency digital money movement program within the French bank's mobile app and website.

The expansion will enable more than 7 million online registered La Banque Postale customers to access Western Union’s international payment services and experience.

They'll have the choice to fund their payments within the app or website using bank card and pay-out at Western Union’s Global Retail and Wallet Network.

La Banque Postale has 10.3M active customers.