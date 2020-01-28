M&A blockbuster jolts auto parts sector

Select auto parts stocks are higher after the rivet-popping announcement of a merger between BorgWarner (BWA -6.9% ) and Delphi Technologies (DLPH +61.8% ).

The M&A in the sector has appeared to give a lift to Tenneco (TEN +6.2% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +3.4% ), Dana (DAN +3.4% ), Veoneer (VNE +4.4% ), Autoliv (ALV +4.6% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +3.5% ), U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS +0.7% ), Aptiv (APTV +1.8% ), Visteon (VC +2.2% ) and Meritor (MTOR +2% ).

BorgWarner and Delphi say they plan to create a pioneering propulsion technologies company uniquely equipped to globally serve OEMs and aftermarket customers. Run-rate cost synergies of $125M are anticipated being achieved by 2023.