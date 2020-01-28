M&A blockbuster jolts auto parts sector

Select auto parts stocks are higher after the rivet-popping announcement of a merger between BorgWarner (BWA -6.9%) and Delphi Technologies (DLPH +61.8%).
The M&A in the sector has appeared to give a lift to Tenneco (TEN +6.2%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +3.4%), Dana (DAN +3.4%), Veoneer (VNE +4.4%), Autoliv (ALV +4.6%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +3.5%), U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS +0.7%), Aptiv (APTV +1.8%), Visteon (VC +2.2%) and Meritor (MTOR +2%).
BorgWarner and Delphi say they plan to create a pioneering propulsion technologies company uniquely equipped to globally serve OEMs and aftermarket customers. Run-rate cost synergies of $125M are anticipated being achieved by 2023.