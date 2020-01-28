Egypt signs two Mediterranean deals with Exxon, ministry says

Egypt has signed two deals with Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.3% ) for oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the country's petroleum ministry.

The first agreement is for exploration in the North East Amriya block, with a minimum $220M investment, and the second is for the North Marakia block, with a minimum investment of $112M.

The ministry says the agreements bring the total number of deals with investors to 82 since 2014, with a total minimum investment of ~$16B for the drilling of 340 wells.