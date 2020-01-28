Goldman files for its first non-transparent ETF

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.6% ) Asset Management filed to start a new type of actively managed exchange-traded fund that wouldn't be required to disclose its holdings on a daily basis.

The Goldman Sachs Multi-Asset Income ETF would invest primarily in U.S. common stocks, preferred stocks, ADRs, MLPs, and ETFs.

"The fund will invest in ETFs to get exposure to fixed income and international equity investments," the filing said.

The Goldman unit licensed the ActiveShares model from Precidian Investments, which won approval for the structure last year.

The ActiveShares ETF structure is designed to provide an arbitrage mechanism that ensures the ETF shares will trade at market prices at or close to the NAV per share of the fund without disclosing the fund's portfolio each day.

"By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy," the filing said.

The filing acknowledges additional risks from this type of investment, including that it may be more expensive to trade these ETFs, the price to buy ETF shares or sell them may not match the value of the ETF portfolio, and the ETF's performance may suffer if other traders are able to copy or predict the investment strategy.