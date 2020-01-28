Uber Eats competition intensifies in UK

Just Eat announces becoming the second McDonald's delivery partner in the UK, taking away Uber Eats' (UBER +0.2% ) monopoly.

There are about 15M McDonald's deliveries in the UK each year.

The loss of exclusivity is another blow for Uber in the region. The company recently lost its ride-hail operations license in London, which is currently under appeal.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said Uber Eats would exit markets where it can't hold on to the number one or two position. Last week, the company announced its food delivery exit from India.