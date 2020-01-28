Pfizer launches three biosimilars priced for market penetration

Pfizer (PFE -3.7% ) is launching three biosimilars in the U.S. priced aggressively to capture market share.

Zirabev (bevacizumab-bvzr), a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.7% ) Avastin, was launched on December 31, 2019, at a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of $61.34 per 10 mg, a 23% discount compared to the WAC of the branded product.

Ruxience (rituximab-pvvr), a biosimilar to Roche's Rituxan, was launched today at a WAC of $71.68 per 10 mg, a 24% discount versus the branded version.

Trazimera (trastuzumab-qyyp), a biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin, will be available on February 15 at a WAC of $80.74 per 10 mg, a 22% discount versus the branded product.

The WAC of each product does not include discounts to payers, providers, distributors and other purchasing organizations.

Shares are down on the company's Q4 miss.