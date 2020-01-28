Nomura Instinet lifts AmEx price target, EPS estimate

Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache sees American Express's (AXP +2.3% ) double-digit EPS growth continuing through this year.

"Layering in the combination of capital return and expense leverage sufficient to offset elevated investment spending makes AXP the only financial positioned to deliver double-digit EPS growth in 2020," he writes.

Lifts price target to $148 from $141; implies 13% upside potential vs. yesterday's closing price.

Boosts 2020 EPS estimate to $9.00 (vs. consensus $9.04) from $8.73 and sees FY2021 EPS at $9.89 (vs. consensus $9.99).

Carcache has a Buy recommendation on AXP, which is more optimistic than the Quant rating of Neutral but in-line with Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 1 Bearish).