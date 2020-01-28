AllianceBernstein hits to road to market first CLO

AllianceBernstein (AB +0.3% ) plans to market its first collateralized loan obligation that week, which is expected to be $400M-$500M in size, Bloomberg reports.

The deal is likely to launch in Q2, Gershon Distenfeld and Scott DiMaggio, co-heads of fixed income at AB, said in an interview.

The inaugural transaction will have no CCC loans at launch.

Sees another deal of similar size in Q3 or Q4 of this year.

Plans to establish issuance program of three or four CLOs per year once the business is "fully ramped."

The CLO business may not be as profitable as it once was as more competitors enter, but it still provides good total returns for investors and fees for managers are still solid, Distenfeld said.