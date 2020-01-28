O'Reilly Automotive seen suffering from decent January weather

Wells Fargo plays weather forecaster in assessing how O'Reilly Automotive's (ORLY +0.3% ) Q1 guidance may look when the company reports earnings on February 5.

Analyst Zachary Fadem: "January weather has taken a turn, with temperatures +7.2% y/y (through 1/25), precipitation +24% and snowfall -11% in ORLY’s regions. In our view, the absence of extreme winter conditions has historically proven detrimental to (higher margin) DIY results, and with tougher y/y compares in March, we’re lowering our Q1 comp by -60bps to +3.6%."

The long-term view from Fadem and team on Outperform-rate ORLY is still positive.

"We continue to view ORLY as one of the best operators in an attractive category, with relatively stable comps and ample LT growth/share gain opportunities."