United Tech flying higher; on track to separate its businesses

United Technologies (UTX +1.6% ) climbs within $2 of its 52-week high after posting better than expected Q4 results, even while warning that Boeing's 737 MAX problems will hurt results in its Collins Aerospace business.

United Tech's cash flow came in ahead of Wall Street estimates, largely because of timing around the costs of various deals ahead of the spinoff of its Otis and Carrier segments; the company says the businesses already are operating in an independent manner.

Today's likely are the last reported by United Technologies; the new company will be called Raytheon Technologies.

The company is assuming a roughly 90-day production delay for the MAX, CEO Greg Hayes said on today's earnings conference call, adding that Q4 saw little fallout from Boeing's problems because of support from the additional aftermarket work on other aircraft that remain flying at airlines.

United Tech reported $6.6B in free cash flow during FY 2019, better than its previous forecast of $5.2B-$5.7B, but it said much of the improvement came from timing; it expected $1B in breakup costs but only recorded $400M in Q4.