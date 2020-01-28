Flagstar wilts as Q4 expenses rise more than expected

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) drop as much as 4.6% to its lowest since August as Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers points out that Q4 expenses disappointed even after the bank reported a "solid" quarter.

Q4 noninterest expense of $245M increased from $238M in Q3 and came in higher than the Bloomberg estimate of $235.9M.

Flagstar's net interest income, fees, and credit costs came in better than Piper Sandler expected.

“All things considered, despite a better 4Q performance and good 1Q20 guide, near-term upward price action could be limited as the market works through how FBC can sustain momentum beyond the 1Q,” Siefers writes.

Keeps Neutral rating with $39 price target.

His rating matches the Quant rating of Neutral but is dimmer than the Bullish Sell-Side average rating (3 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral).

