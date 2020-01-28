Automatic Data Processing Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.69B (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.